Weather Wisdom: Summer Cohesion Program at Hendy Avenue Elementary School, group 1

Students from the Summer Cohesion Program at Hendy Avenue Elementary School were featured in this week’s Weather Wisdom. The question from the first group was, “How do you make tornadoes?”

Ingredients for a tornado include cold dry air mixing with warm humid air. When these air masses collide, it creates a lift in the atmosphere. Winds then come into play, something meteorologists refer to as wind shear- winds rotating and increasing speed with height. This can create a spinning horizontal column of air. Thunderstorm updrafts help lift this spinning column of air, turning it vertical. A downdraft from a thunderstorm will cool that column of air down to the ground producing the tornado.

Other ingredients come into play when it comes to tornado formation. You can learn more by clicking here.