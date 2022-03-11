Winter storm moves in for the start of the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 11TH: 42°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 11TH: 21°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:27 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 6:09 PM

*Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers Friday night through Saturday night*

Frontal boundary pushing into the Twin Tiers Friday evening and overnight. Scattered rain showers return for the evening, but turning over to snowfall by midnight. Wave of low pressure riding up the coast combining with this frontal boundary will allow for steady snowfall into early morning hours Saturday. Snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour possible through sunrise. Overnight lows in the mid 20s to near 30 degrees.

System then pulls east with a secondary cold front moving in from the west through Saturday morning. Steady snow pushes east, but a strong northwest wind will be left in the wake. This will allow for lake-effect snow showers to continue through the afternoon and for the overnight. This will also allow for dropping temperatures through late day. Saturday’s highs near 30 degrees in the morning, falling through the 20s through late day. Feels like temperatures for the afternoon into the single digits at times. Overnight lows near 10 degrees, but feeling closer to zero and below through late.

As for snowfall totals from Friday night through Saturday night, the Twin Tiers is looking at an average of 5-9″ of snow accumulation. Isolated higher amounts will be possible, though. Accumulating snow is one concern, but blowing and drifting snow will be another concern through the overnight as strong winds continue. Untreated surfaces likely to be slick and expect travel hazards and delays.

Staying windy and cold Sunday with highs again near freezing. Chance for light showers and flurries continues. Lows back into the 20s. Warmer into next week with highs nearing 50 degrees Monday and Tuesday. Chance for light showers returns Tuesday. Back into the 50s to near 60 degrees for highs through the end of the workweek.

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 9

SUNDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS/FLURRIES & WINDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

MONDAY: PARTIAL SUN & BREEZY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: PARTIAL SUN

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 59 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

