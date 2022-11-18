New York (WETM) – A crippling lake-effect snowstorm is impacting areas downwind of Lake Ontario and especially Lake Erie.

Due to breezy winds ushering in colder air over the Great Lakes Region, lake-effect snow showers have developed across a large portion of the Great Lakes Region including off of Lake Ontario and Lake Erie.

Attention has been laser focused near the Buffalo, N.Y. area as snowfall totals are forecasted to reach multiple feet by the time the event is officially completed. These totals are due to singular bands of lake-effect snow developing and dropping snowfall over the same areas for hours. Snowfall rates are even upwards of 3″ per hour in some locations.

In some of the most intense parts of the snow bands, a rare phenomenon known as thundersnow can occur. This is exactly what was happening last night in the snow bands off of Lake Erie.

Thundersnow is when lightning occurs while the precipitation type is snow. For any clouds to form or precipitation to develop, there needs to be lift. For this Great Lakes case, the cold air going over the warm Great Lakes resulted in lift and thus formed the lake-effect clouds and snow bands. Lift is a strong upwards motion and due to this vertical motion, ice crystals and snowflakes can clash into each other causing a static charge. This is what causes the lightning and is typically only associated with very intense bands of snow. More thundersnow is forecasted in the snow bands off of Lake Erie today as snowfall rates remain intense.