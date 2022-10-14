Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – A blanket of patchy dense fog reduced visibility across a large part of the Twin Tiers this morning but what caused this fog to form?

This morning’s fog was caused by two factors. First, we need to look at the radiation budget. It starts with solar radiation coming in from the sun and heating the ground which allows for us to warm up throughout the day. Overnight, this heat escapes from the ground, especially on clear nights. Last night, we turned mostly clear and this allowed for heat to quickly escape from the ground. In meteorology, this is called radiational cooling. Due to the temperatures quickly decreasing, the temperature and dew point were able to be close together. The dew point is a measure of how much moisture is in the air. When the temperature and dew point are close together, this is called saturation which happened last night and is factor one.

Another factor was the rain we saw yesterday from a cold front moving through. The ground was wet from the rain, so moisture was available near the ground. This is factor two.

Radiational fog was the type of fog we saw this morning which forms on clear nights with calm winds. This is due to the saturated air above the wet ground being stagnant and the clear night is where the temperature is able to drop to the dew point which causes saturation to occur. As a result, the fog forms.