The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM EDT SATURDAY…
- WHAT…West to southwest winds up to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
- WHERE…The Finger Lakes Region of New York and the Syracuse Metro Area. Including Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben and Schuyler counties.
- WHEN…From 9 AM TO 5 PM EDT Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. Additional power outages may result.