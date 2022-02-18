Wind Advisory in effect Saturday for the Twin Tiers
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM SATURDAY…
- WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected.
- WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.
- WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong arctic cold front moves through in the late morning into early afternoon with gusty winds and snow squalls. Winds increase behind the front with the strongest winds in the late afternoon into the early evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY…
- WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
- WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
- WHEN…From 9 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing snow will reduce visibility and cause poor travel conditions during and after snowfall.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers are expected and dangerous snow squalls are also possible, mainly north and west of Interstate 81. Blowing snow and reduced visibility can be expected during and after snowfall.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.