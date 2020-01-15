Wind Advisory in effect Thursday

The following weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM THURSDAY…

  • WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
    expected.
  • WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
    Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
    counties. In New York, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,
    Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and
    Sullivan counties.
  • WHEN…From 9 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
    Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
    result.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds may lead to areas of blowing
    and reduced visibility with snow showers ongoing throughout the
    day Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The following weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service in State College:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY…

  • WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
    expected.
  • WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
  • WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
    Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
    result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.

