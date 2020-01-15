Wind Advisory in effect Thursday

The following weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM THURSDAY…

WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

expected. WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern

Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne

counties. In New York, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,

Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and

Sullivan counties.

Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New York, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. WHEN…From 9 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds may lead to areas of blowing

and reduced visibility with snow showers ongoing throughout the

day Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The following weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service in State College:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY…

WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

expected. WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.

WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.