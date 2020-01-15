Wind Advisory in effect Thursday

The following weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM THURSDAY…
- WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
- WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties. In New York, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,
Southern Oneida, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and
Sullivan counties.
- WHEN…From 9 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds may lead to areas of blowing
and reduced visibility with snow showers ongoing throughout the
day Thursday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The following weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service in State College:
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY…
- WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
- WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
- WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.