Wind Chill Advisory in effect for parts of the Twin Tiers starting late Monday night

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Twin Tiers is feeling frigid cold temperatures, as an arctic air mass takes over the region. The wind is also whipping through the region, causing feel-like temperatures to dip into the single digits or below.

After a weekend of ice, local public works departments are preparing for future storm systems to move through the region. The Twin Tiers has not experienced a lot of snow this winter, but portions of Western New York and Pennsylvania have seen extremely dangerous road conditions.