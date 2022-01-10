Wind Chill Advisory in effect for parts of the Twin Tiers starting late Monday night

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM TUESDAY…

  • WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero.
  • WHERE…Yates, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung Counties.
  • WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday.
  • IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold wind chills will affect the morning commute on Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

