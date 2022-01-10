Wind Chill Advisory in effect for parts of the Twin Tiers starting late Monday night
The National Weather
…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM TUESDAY…
- WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero.
- WHERE…Yates, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung Counties.
- WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 AM EST Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The cold wind chills will affect the morning commute on Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.