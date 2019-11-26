Windy Advisory in effect for portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM THURSDAY, WHICH INCLUDES CHEMUNG, SCHUYLER, STEUBEN, TIOGA (N.Y.), & BRADFORD (Pa.) COUNTIES…

WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with 45 to 50 mph gusts expected.

WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. In New York, Northern Oneida,

Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga and Broome counties.

Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga and Broome counties. WHEN…From 6 PM Wednesday to 8 AM Thursday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM THURSDAY, WHICH INCLUDES TIOGA COUNTY (Pa.)…

WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

WHERE…Eastern half of central Pennsylvania especially north of I-80.

WHEN…From midnight Wednesday night to 10 AM EST Thursday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the

NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,

or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.