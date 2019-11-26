Windy Advisory in effect for portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM WEDNESDAY TO 8 AM THURSDAY, WHICH INCLUDES CHEMUNG, SCHUYLER, STEUBEN, TIOGA (N.Y.), & BRADFORD (Pa.) COUNTIES…

  • WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with 45 to 50 mph gusts expected.
  • WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming, Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. In New York, Northern Oneida,
    Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Tioga and Broome counties.
  • WHEN…From 6 PM Wednesday to 8 AM Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM THURSDAY, WHICH INCLUDES TIOGA COUNTY (Pa.)…

  • WHAT…West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
  • WHERE…Eastern half of central Pennsylvania especially north of I-80.
  • WHEN…From midnight Wednesday night to 10 AM EST Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the
NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,
or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.

