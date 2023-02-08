ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- We are 40 days away from the start of Astronomical Spring, approximately halfway from winter to spring, and and 21 away from the start of Meteorological Spring making this a great time to reflect on the weather patterns we have seen so far this winter.

Despite multiple blasts of Arctic Air, this winter season has been relatively mild temperature wise. Many days we recorded above average temperatures. We also have passed the average coldest temperatures of the season, the last week of January to the first days of February.

Daily temperatures compared to normal temperature and maximum and minimum records. The blue lines are observed 2023 temperatures and the brown line is the average temperature.

We also have seen below average snowfall for many locations including the Elmira area.

Typically by February 8th we have 21.9 inches of snow and we have 10.93 inches for the winter season as of now for Elmira.