Winter Storm Watch issued for portions of the Twin Tiers

The following weather alerts were issued by the National Weather Service in Binghamton:

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON…

WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8

inches possible. WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wyoming,

Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, and Wayne counties. In New York,

Chemung, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact commuting times. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The track of this storm is still somewhat

uncertain, especially with the northern extent of snowfall, and

the chance of some mixed precipitation in parts of

Pennsylvania.

The following weather alerts were issued by the National Weather Service in State College:

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON…

WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7

inches possible. WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.

WHEN…From late Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Predominant precipitation type should be

snow throughout a majority of the event.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

There is the potential for significant winter weather that may

impact travel.

Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at

weather.gov/winter.

The latest forecast information can be found on the

NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege,

or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.