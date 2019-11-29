Winter Storm Watch & Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sunday & Monday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING…

WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch possible.

WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Wyoming, Lackawanna and

Luzerne counties. In New York, Southern Cayuga, Chemung, Tompkins, Cortland and Tioga counties.

Luzerne counties. In New York, Southern Cayuga, Chemung, Tompkins, Cortland and Tioga counties. WHEN…From Sunday morning through Monday evening.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday weekend travel and the morning commute on Monday.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…A period of snow and sleet will move through the area Sunday morning, before mixing with freezing rain in the afternoon and evening hours. Another period of steady, or even heavy snow is forecast for Sunday night into Monday. Snowfall rates could reach 1 inch per hour at times. Temperatures will be in the mid 20s to lower 30s through the event.

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM SUNDAY…

WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

WHERE…Yates, Seneca, Steuben and Schuyler counties.

WHEN…From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Sunday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…An initial period of snow and sleet early Sunday morning will change over to sleet and freezing rain through the rest of the day. The mixed precipitation should taper off to light freezing drizzle or sleet by evening. Temperatures will hover between 25 to 30 through the event.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING…

WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible.

WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.

WHEN…From late Saturday night through Monday morning.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

There is the potential for significant winter weather that may impact travel. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.