Winter Weather Advisories issued for the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Steuben, Chemung, Schuyler, Bradford, Tioga (NY) and Tioga (Pa) Counties in effect 8PM Wednesday through 10AM Thursday.

Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accumulations up to a tenth of an inch expected.

Plan on slippery road conditions, this will impact the Thursday morning commute.

A brief period of snow will develop this evening, which will transitions to sleet and freezing rain overnight. Valleys may get warm enough for freezing rain to change to rain around dawn Thursday, but it may take until late morning to get above freezing in higher elevations.

Slow down and use caution while driving.