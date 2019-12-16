Winter Weather Advisories issued for the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Steuben, Chemung, Schuyler, Tioga (NY) and Bradford Counties in effect from 9 PM Monday until 4 PM Tuesday.

Winter Weather Advisory issues for Tioga (Pa) County from 8 PM Monday until 11 AM Tuesday.

Snow and sleet expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.



A period of light to moderate snow will affect the area tonight. Snowfall

rates up to 1 inch per hour are possible at times tonight. The snow could then mix with some sleet Tuesday morning, before ending as snow showers Tuesday afternoon.



Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday morning commute. Temperatures hover in the mid 20s to lower

30s throughout the event.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.