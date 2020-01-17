Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Saturday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 PM SATURDAY…

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze expected. Southeast winds gusting as high as 35 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow. WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford county. In New York, Yates,

Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties.

and continues through the afternoon hours. Some sleet could mix in during the afternoon. The snow tapers off to snow showers, light sleet and patchy freezing drizzle Saturday evening. IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

inch per hour late morning or midday Saturday. Temperatures will

be in the upper 10s to 20s on Saturday, rising into the lower

30s by evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 9 PM SATURDAY…

inches. WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.

WHEN…From 7 AM to 9 PM EST Saturday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will come down hard at times. While

some mixed precipitation could occur late, most of the

precipitation will be in the form of snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.