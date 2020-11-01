Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Tompkins County tonight

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING UNTIL 10 AM MONDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches of lake effect snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause blowing and drifting snow
- WHERE…Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango counties
- WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.