Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Western New York late Thursday night through Friday morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
More Forecast Discussion

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM FRIDAY…

  • WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected along with flash freeze potential. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
  • WHERE…Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.
  • WHEN…From 1 AM to 11 AM EST Friday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong cold front moves through late tonight with temperatures quickly falling into the 20s. Any wet and untreated roadways and bridges could quickly freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

217 Wx Beijing ELM
Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now