Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Western New York late Thursday night through Friday morning
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM FRIDAY…
- WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected along with flash freeze potential. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
- WHERE…Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.
- WHEN…From 1 AM to 11 AM EST Friday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong cold front moves through late tonight with temperatures quickly falling into the 20s. Any wet and untreated roadways and bridges could quickly freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.