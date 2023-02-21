The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM WEDNESDAY…

accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. Snow and ice accumulations are most likely across elevations above 1400 feet. WHERE…In New York, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,

Tioga and Broome counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday.

conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation starts off as a period of

snow, heavy at times late Wednesday morning. The snow is then

forecast to change over to sleet and freezing rain after 2 PM

Wednesday afternoon. The freezing rain and sleet will change

over to all rain by 10 PM Wednesday. Minimal snow and ice

accumulations are expected in the valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,

and traffic conditions.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM WEDNESDAY…

of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. WHERE…McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron and Tioga Counties.

WHEN…From 10 AM to 6 PM EST Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions where untreated. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on

driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania

roadways.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway

and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook

page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.