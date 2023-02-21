The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of one to two inches and ice accumulations of
around one tenth of an inch. Snow and ice accumulations are most
likely across elevations above 1400 feet.
- WHERE…In New York, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins,
Tioga and Broome counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford,
Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne,
Pike and Southern Wayne counties.
- WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Wednesday evening commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Precipitation starts off as a period of
snow, heavy at times late Wednesday morning. The snow is then
forecast to change over to sleet and freezing rain after 2 PM
Wednesday afternoon. The freezing rain and sleet will change
over to all rain by 10 PM Wednesday. Minimal snow and ice
accumulations are expected in the valley locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways,
and traffic conditions.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch.
- WHERE…McKean, Potter, Elk, Cameron and Tioga Counties.
- WHEN…From 10 AM to 6 PM EST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions where untreated. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.