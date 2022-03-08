Winter Weather Advisory in effect Wednesday

NEW YORK — New York State Attorney General Letitia James is warning New Yorkers about potential price gouging at the gas pump, in the wake of President Biden's ban on Russian oil imports.

State law prohibits fuel sellers from charging "unconscionably excessive" prices, even during market disruptions caused by global conflict. According to AAA, the U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline reached $4.06 on Monday, after increasing 45 cents over the previous week.