Winter Weather Advisory in effect Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
- WHERE…Chemung, Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.
- WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Elevations above 1200 feet will likely see the higher snow amounts…around 3 to 5 inches, while lower elevations are expected to see around 1 to 2 inches. The heaviest snow is expected from around 12 noon to 6 PM.
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
- WHERE…Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming,
Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.
- WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Elevations above 1200 feet will likely see the higher snow amounts…around 3 to 4 inches, while lower elevations are expected to see around 1 to 2 inches. The heaviest snow is expected from around 10 AM to 3 PM.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM WEDNESDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Slushy snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. The higher snow totals will be on the higher elevations.
- WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
- WHEN…From 6 AM to 6 PM EST Wednesday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could affect the latter part of the morning commute and the early part of the evening commute.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The snow will be heaviest between 9 AM and 3 PM. Much of the snow may melt as it falls as temperatures will warm slightly through the day. That could cut down eventual snow totals.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.