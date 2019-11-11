Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory which is in effect from 1pm today until 9am Tuesday for Steuben, Schuyler and Tompkins Counties. (6pm today to 9am Tuesday for Tioga (NY), Tioga (Pa), and Bradford counties).

Mixed precipitation is expected with totals snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch for Steuben, Schuyler and Tompkins Counties. 1-3 inches of snowfall for Tioga (NY) and Bradford counties)

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact communes this evening and Tuesday morning.

Wintry mix will develop this afternoon evening, changing to all snow overnight. Temperatures will fall rapidly overnight, causing any wet untreated roads to freeze.

Slow down and use caution while driving.