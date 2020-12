Winter Weather Advisory issued for Steuben County

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY… * WHAT…MIXED PRECIPITATION, INCLUDING FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED.

TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE.

*WHERE…YATES AND STEUBEN COUNTIES.

*WHEN…FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY.

*IMPACTS…PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.

*ADDITIONAL DETAILS…THE HIGHEST CHANCE FOR FREEZING RAIN WILL BE ACROSS THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. AS TEMPERATURES FALL BELOW FREEZING UNTREATED SURFACES MAY BECOME ICY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.

*Areal Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers Thursday afternoon until noon Christmas Day.*

*Flood Warning issued for portions of the Twin Tiers along the Susquehanna River.*