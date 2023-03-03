AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 3RD: 40°

AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 3RD: 20°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:42 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 5:59 PM

***Winter Weather Advisory in effect for all counties starting Friday late afternoon until Saturday.

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Staying cloudy and mild for most of Friday. Rain moves in late afternoon, more details below:

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy for today with a high temperature in the mid-40’s. Winds will be from the SE 0-10 MPH. Rain moves in Friday afternoon 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Winter Weather Advisory in effect starting late afternoon for all of the Twin Tiers for accumulating snowfall, high winds, and a light glaze of ice through Saturday.

TONIGHT:

Rain, snow and sleet likely tonight. With temperatures right around freezing and warm air in the upper atmosphere we will see the changeover for different types of precipitation as the temperatures drop. The low temperature will be around 32 degrees with winds from the SE 10-20 MPH and gusts up 30+ MPH. Snow accumulations look to be 1-4″ inches” across the area with a light glazing of ice possible. Isolated higher amounts, from 4-6″ possible in higher elevations in Steuben County especially. These snowfall amounts include sleet as well.

WEEKEND:

Rain and mixed precipitation on the back end of the system linger Saturday. The high temperature will be in the 40’s. Partly sunny on Sunday and Monday with temperatures again in the 40’s.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, RAIN/SNOW/WINTRY MIX LIKELY, WINDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: LINGERING MIXED SHOWERS, WINDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28

SUNDAY: ISOLATED LAKE EFFECT, BROKEN CLOUDS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS, CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter