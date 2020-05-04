Upstate Botanicals

Working together with nature to help your body work better naturally.

We believe that natural medicine is the key to optimal health and wellness.

What is CBD ?

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a cannabis/hemp compound that has significant medical benefits, but does not make people feel “stoned” and can counteract the psychoactivity of THC. The fact that CBD-rich cannabis is non-psychoactive or less psychoactive than THC-dominant strains makes it an appealing option for patients looking for relief from inflammation, pain, anxiety, psychosis, seizures, spasms, and other conditions without disconcerting feelings of lethargy or dysphoria.

Scientific and clinical research, much of it sponsored by the US government, underscores CBD’s potential as a treatment for a wide range of conditions, including arthritis, diabetes, alcoholism, MS, chronic pain, schizophrenia, PTSD, depression, antibiotic resistant infections, epilepsy, and other neurological disorders. CBD has demonstrable neuroprotective and neurogenic effects, and it anti-cancer properties are currently being investigated at several academic research centers in the United States and elsewhere. Further evidence suggests that CBD is safe even at high doses.

What Is The Endocannabinoid System? Named after the plant that led to its discovery, is perhaps the most important physiologic system involved in establishing and maintaining human health. Endocannabinoids and their receptors are found throughout the body: in the brain, organs, connective tissues, glands, and immune cells. In each tissue, the cannabinoid system performs different tasks, but the goal is always the same: homeostasis, the maintenance of a stable internal environment despite fluctuations in the external environment.

The endocannabinoid system, with its complex actions in our immune system, nervous system, and all of the body’s organs, is literally a bridge between body and mind. By understanding this system we begin to see a mechanism that explains how states of consciousness can promote health or disease.

What are Terpenes? Terpenes are organic compounds found in a variety of plants, and contribute to their flavor, scent and color. These substances are the building blocks for essential oils and plant raisins, and are often used in food additives, perfumery and aromatherapy. Some are even thought to have medicinal properties, and to help in fighting bacteria, fungus and environmental stress. Cannabis contains a wide range of terpenes as well that are thought to interact synergistically with the cannabinoids in the plant, and to enhance its health effects.

The Entourage Effect While there is still a great deal to be discovered and understood, what you should know is that cannabis is a medicine which relies on the synergy between many different chemical compounds (terpenes and cannabinoids) working together; This phenomena is known as The “entourage effect”.

Simply put: the Entourage Effect is the benefit you get from ingesting multiple components of the cannabis plant together instead of ingesting one component at-a-time.