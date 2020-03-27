We’re Here For You – Copy Express

227 W. Water St Elmira NY

Phone: (607) 737-0319 Fax: (607) 0560

Copy Express plays a vital role in the logistics sector in providing shipping services via FedEx and UPS and printing services, in this unprecedented time of need.

Therefore, our office will remain open with limited hours of 8:30-5:00 Monday thru Friday

We value your business and will continue to do everything we can to provide the best possible service to all our customers during these exceptionally challenging times. Please let us know how we can help.

Call 607-737-0319 or send an email to orders@copyexpressny.com

Or call or email our manager Cait McConnell cmcconnell@copyexpressny.com