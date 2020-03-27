We’re Here For You – Office Equipment Source Inc.

Headquarters at 227 West Water Street in Elmira NY 14901

Offices in Vestal NY – Ithaca NY – Rochester NY – Albany NY

Call 607-737-0539 . Fax 607-737-0560

Thank you for supporting our small business throughout the years. Office Equipment Source & Xerox plays a vital role in the information technology sector and in providing copy and print equipment services in this unprecedented time of need. Therefore, our office will remain open and operational and our field services technicians & account managers will remain available to continue to serve our customers and businesses in fulfilling the critical technology needs of the federal, state and local governments, healthcare facilities, education, industrial financial services sectors, and essential industries.

We value your business and will continue to do everything we can to provide the best possible service to all our customers during these exceptionally challenging times.

Message us, call 607-737-0539 or send an email to mmitchell@officeequipmentsource.com

How to clean printers and copiers for the Coronaviris19.