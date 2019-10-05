18 Sports Blitz 10/4/19: Highlights and scores from across the Twin Tiers

Breaking News
(WETM) – Here are the scores for high school football across the Twin Tiers.

Corning 23 – Horseheads 14

Tioga 55 – Groton 14

Chenango Forks 45 – Chenango Valley 14

Owego 7 – Waverly 3

Notre Dame 34 – Thomas A. Edison 0

Canton 30 – Sayre 6

Troy 62 – Wyalusing 22

Maine-Endwell 70 – Johnson City 34

Elsewhere in the Twin Tiers Hornell dropped a game to Wayne 49-16 and Haverling won 21-12 over Way-Co.

Tune in next Friday for another edition of the 18 Sports Blitz with Chuck Brame, Nate Niles, and George Stockburger on 18 News at 11.

