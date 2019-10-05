18 Sports Blitz 10/4/19: Highlights and scores from across the Twin Tiers
(WETM) – Here are the scores for high school football across the Twin Tiers.
Corning 23 – Horseheads 14
Tioga 55 – Groton 14
Chenango Forks 45 – Chenango Valley 14
Owego 7 – Waverly 3
Notre Dame 34 – Thomas A. Edison 0
Canton 30 – Sayre 6
Troy 62 – Wyalusing 22
Maine-Endwell 70 – Johnson City 34
Elsewhere in the Twin Tiers Hornell dropped a game to Wayne 49-16 and Haverling won 21-12 over Way-Co.
