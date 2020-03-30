Employer Spotlight – April 2020 _ Schuyler Hospital

MyTwinTiers.com presents Employers Spotlight, spotlighting the top employers in the Twin Tiers. Each month we will focus on a local business promoting their hiring needs and why should someone work for their company.

Schuyler Hospital is looking for individuals who want to make a difference in people’s lives every day. With our outstanding staff to patient ratios, you will have a direct impact on each patient or resident you care for or interact with. Everyone’s job is significant in providing safe, compassionate, respectful service.

At our small facility, you will benefit from a variety of responsibilities, giving you a well-rounded experience – along with professional growth and career opportunities.

We offer full-time, part-time and per diem opportunities, an excellent benefits package, and generous paid time off… plus a team environment that allows you to excel at what you love doing.

We pride ourselves on one-on-one personalized care.

https://schuylerhospital.applicantpro.com/jobs/