Employer Spotlight – February 2020 – ELCOR

Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has been providing family care choices for over 53 years. Elcor was founded in 1965 by Lester Poes.

Elcor is conveniently located on the outskirts of Horseheads, NY, halfway between Elmira and Corning. Our three modern, adjoined buildings are pleasantly situated on a grassy slope just off Route 17/I-86.

Elcor offers a full range of special activities and choices to our residents from religious services to a beauty parlor. Meals are carefully prepared and served in cheerful dining rooms. Special menus are offered to accommodate the individual preferences of our residents.

Some of our many benefits:

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Life Insurance

401k Plan with 50% match up to 6%

9 Paid Holidays

Generous Vacation, Personal and Sick Time for Full-Time & Part-Time

Shift and Weekend Differential Pay

Perfect Attendance Bonus

Direct Deposit

Cell Phone Plan Discounts

Movie Ticket Discounts

Highlighted Jobs (Immediate Openings)

CNA

Are you a committed and compassionate NYS Certified Nurse Aide?

Do you enjoy hands-on work that makes a real difference in people’s lives?

Are you craving the stability of full-time work and pay?

Or do you need a dependable schedule, but want to work less than 5 days/40 hrs. per week?

If so, Elcor has just what you need! We have FULL-TIME and PART-TIME Certified Nurse Aide positions available on all three shifts – days, evenings or overnights. We have part-time positions in increments of 8 hours, so you can work 2, 3, or 4 days a week, giving you the time you need outside of work. We offer a competitive hourly rate ($13.50) as well as shift and weekend differentials, and perfect attendance bonus. Benefits available include paid holidays, personal, vacation and sick time, and also health, dental, and life insurance and a 401k program, depending upon the number of hours you work per week. Please visit our Maple Creek Reception Desk any day between 8 AM – 7 PM to complete a full employment application. EOE

Nursing Assistant Trainee (Paid Training)

4 week paid, supervised training to become a NY State Certified Nurse Aide, with full-time employment as a CNA at Elcor upon successful completion.

You will be paid while you learn these skills:

Dressing residents

Bathing and skincare

Feeding residents

Mouth and hair care

Making beds

Toileting assistance and catheter care

Bowel and bladder care

Taking vital signs (temp, pulse, blood pressures, etc)

Helping patients walk with gait belts, walker, cane and other devices

Assisting with range-of-motion exercises

Transfer wheelchair-bound patients using safe patient handling devices

Turning and positioning bedridden patients regularly

Reporting all changes to the nurse

Safety awareness

Observing, reporting, and documentation

Post-mortem care

Successful trainees are compassionate and empathetic, open to learning, possess keen observation skills, are able to follow set rules and care plans, are organized, manage their time well, and have excellent verbal and written communication skills.

LPN- Full Time

Elcor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, a 305-bed skilled Nursing Facility is recruiting for Licensed Practical Nurses on 2nd shift, 2:45 PM – 11:15 PM. Job duties include med pass, performing treatments, supervision of staff and residents, documentation on Point Click Care. We offer a competitive hourly rate ($19.36) plus shift and weekend differentials, and full benefits including health, life and dental insurance, sick, personal, and vacation time, 9 paid holidays, weekly payroll, and 401(k) with company match. Sign-on bonus, for full time, hires $100 date of hire, $1000 at 3 months, $1000 at 6 months. Valid NYS LPN License or GPN Permit Required. EOE

Housekeeping

Elcor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is recruiting for full and part-time housekeepers. Job duties include cleaning and sanitizing rooms on assigned units, stocking units with toiletries and linens, trash removal, and additional duties as assigned. Day shift, 6:30 AM – 3:00 PM. up to 40 hours per week and works every other weekend. Benefits include health, life and dental insurance, 9 paid holidays, weekend differential, sick and vacation time accrual and 401(k). EOE

Food & Nutrition

Elcor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center is recruiting for full & part-time Food & Nutrition Aides to work in the kitchen. Job duties include preparing trays of food for residents, delivering food, food prep, washing dishes, cleaning and other job duties as assigned. Day shifts, 6:30/7:00 AM – 3:00/3:30 PM, up to 40 hours per week and works every other weekend. Full-time positions offer benefits including health, dental and life insurance, weekend differential, 9 paid holidays, sick and vacation accrual and 401(k). EOE

