Employer Spotlight – July 2020 – Able2

Able2 Benefits Overview – Full Time Employees

Medical Insurance : We offer two medical plans, as well as a health reimbursement account for eligible employees. Able2 pays for most of the cost of the medical plans. Employee premiums are deducted twice a month. There is a $100/month surcharge for your spouse if they have access to coverage through their employer and choose ours instead.

Hybrid ($30 PCP, $50 SPC, $1,500 DED) High Deductible Health Plan ($2,000/$4,000) High Deductible Health Plan ($4,000/$8,000) Single $83.76 Semi-monthly Single $0 Semi-monthly Single $0 Semi-monthly, Plus $77.65 into HSA EE + Spouse $192.47 Semi-monthly EE + Spouse $128.36 Semi-monthly EE + Spouse $0 Semi-monthly, Plus $39.44 into HSA EE + Children $147.61 Semi-monthly EE + Children $100.30 Semi-monthly EE + Children $0 Semi-monthly, Plus $54.43 into HSA Family $304.21 Semi-monthly Family $207.90 Semi-monthly Family $0 Semi-monthly, Plus $36.65 into HSA

Dental Insurance : We offer a high plan, which provides $3000 of benefit coverage per member, and a low plan that provides $1000 of benefit coverage per member. Preventative and diagnostic services are covered in full. Premiums are deducted twice a month.

High Plan Low Plan Self $8.93 Self $6.42 Family $25.41 Family $18.28

Health Savings Account (HAS): A savings account that employees own to help pay healthcare expenses (up to $3,500/$7,000 annually)

Vision Insurance: Benefits provided through Davis Vision. $2.85/employee or $6.55/family

Flexible Spending Accounts : Deposit money each paycheck (up to $2750 pre-tax) in a healthcare FSA and rollover up to $500. These funds can be used for medical, dental, vision and other IRS-defined healthcare expenses.

Life Insurance/AD&D : Term life insurance coverage for yourself, your spouse and/or your dependent children is available

NY State Disability : NY State Disability Insurance is provided at no cost to all employees. Provides up to 50% of your average weekly wage, up to $170/week for up to 26 weeks

Short Term Disability: Voluntary STD policy is available to supplement the NY State policy; cost is based on your salary. Provides 60% of your average weekly wage (up to $1000/week), in conjunction with the NYS Disability

Long Term Disability: Voluntary long term disability policy provides 60% of your average monthly earnings, up to $8000/month. Benefits begin after six months of disability.

Paid Time Off (PTO): All employees regularly scheduled for 20 hours or more per week earn PTO. The amount of PTO you earn is based on the number of hours you work each pay period, up to 40 hours per week. A new non-exempt (hourly) employee could earn up to 232.18 hours per year. A new exempt employee could earn up to 272 hours per year.

Accident Insurance: Insurance policy available that helps pay for unexpected healthcare expenses due to accidents; provides cash benefits for covered accidents; covered members must be between 18-64.

Cancer Insurance: Provides cash benefits for expenses associated with a diagnosis of cancer.

401(k) : After completing 30 days of employment, all employees are eligible to contribute either a dollar amount or percentage of their annual salary to our 401(k) plan. Able2 will match employee contributions 100% up to 4% of their biweekly earnings. Eligibility for matching begins after one year of service.

Able2 Enhancing Potential

Residential Supervisor

Overview:

Under the direction and guidance of the Senior Supervisor/Manager, the Residential Supervisor is responsible for maintaining oversight of the day-to-day operations of the assigned site/shift and ensuring staff are meeting the expectations of the program and Agency including dependability, respect, safety, and compassionate service provision to the individuals who Able2 serves.

Status: Non-exempt

Reports To: Senior Supervisor/Manager

Duties & Responsibilities:

Works to create and model a harmonious work environment among staff.

Strives to promote person-valued outcomes of independence, inclusion, individualization and productivity.

Trains and ensures all staff review and understand each person’s Plan of Care (e.g., transfers, independent living skills, personal hygiene, personal support plans); ensures staff record progress or lack of progress thoroughly and appropriately, and that each employee has the training needed to carry out each person’s Plan of Care.

Reports progress and concerns regarding individuals and the day to day operations of the residence to the Manager.

Directly supervises assigned residential staff. This includes interviewing, appraisals, and disciplining, as appropriate. Assists in selection of new staff for the residence.

Prepares staff schedules at least 2 weeks in advance. Assures proper coverage for all shifts, keeping in mind training requirements needed in order to manage needs of each person/shift. Implements call in procedure and/or red dot system as needed.

Supervises the use of each person’s personal funds and petty cash, and ensures purchases made during their shift are made in accordance with established policies and procedures and are within purchase order amounts.

Ensures inventory systems are in place and operational. Ensures storage areas are utilized properly and that items are cleaned and properly stored. Ensures inventory of all stocked items is completed as per Agency Policy & Procedure.

Develops and ensures assignment sheets get carried out as assigned. Ensures appropriate documentation is complete and accurate.

Ensures the residence and equipment (personal and agency) are maintained in a clean and safe condition. Ensures adequate supplies and requisitions as appropriate. Reports all needed repairs and safety concerns to the Manager as soon as noted. Conducts inspections on a scheduled basis.

Schedules and/or ensures recreational activities/services make full use of resources and maximize benefits to the individuals. Conducts annual surveys of each person’s recreational interests as appropriate. Records the extent and level of each person’s participation in the recreation program.

As a working supervisor, assists in carrying out program/individuals’ goals, feeding plans, toileting and other direct care needs as necessary.

Attends IPPs, special meetings, etc. as requested. Participates in staff in-service training and staff meetings as assigned.

Handles emergency situations according to Agency/Facility Policies & Procedures and submits incident reports as required.

Adheres to agency standard of ethical behavior as outlined in the Corporate Compliance Program, the Code of Business Conduct and associated policies and guidelines, and all applicable laws and regulations.

Performs such other duties as assigned by the Senior Supervisor/Manager or the Director of Residential Services.

Adheres to the Personnel Policy established by the Board of Directors and the Policies and Procedures established by the Executive Director.

Qualifications:

High School Diploma or equivalent.

One or more years experience working with the developmentally disabled.

Previous supervisory experience preferred.

Must possess effective interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills, as well as the ability to handle multiple tasks and priorities.

Must have ability to flex work hours.

Must possess valid driver’s license and driving record acceptable to agency insurance carrier.

Job Description revised periodically to meet the needs of the program.

Residential Registered Nurse

Overview:

Under the direction of the Residential Department, the Residential Registered Nurse is responsible for performing a variety of health services tasks to support the services offered by Able2 and the individuals being served.

Status: Exempt

Reports To: Program Manager

Duties & Responsibilities:

Assume responsibility for nursing activities relating directly and indirectly to quality care. Assure that Able2 meets State and Federal regulations and Agency Policy for assigned caseload.

Observe and assess symptoms, reactions, and needs of assigned service recipients. Evaluate findings, document, and report the clinical findings to Interdisciplinary Team and Physician. Immediately report all medical changes that require a higher level of care, to ensure the needs of the person are met.

Advocate for the health and wellness of assigned caseload. Ensure that all preventative health screenings/tests are completed per recommendations. Maintain professional and open communication with all health care providers and practitioners.

Ensure all appointments and evaluations are completed as recommended. Manage all medical follow-up for individuals. Attend medical appointments with individuals as coordinated with the Manager.

Review all consults to confirm follow-up is scheduled per recommendations or to address clarification of discrepancies.

Review lab work prior to filing and report results to physician as appropriate. Insure documentation of lab work results and any necessary follow-up.

Accept/object, verify, transcribe, and implement medication, treatment, and procedure as ordered by healthcare practitioners per Agency policy. Maintain accurate medication history – noting implementation date, discontinuation date, and effectiveness of a medication/treatment. Assure dietary order is accurate and present in electronic health record.

Assures the ordering of all medications (prescription and stock), medical supplies, lab specimen containers, etc. Verifies AMAP/Med clerk ordering medications is keeping an accurate record of supplies. Maintain an accurate narcotic record for each individual. Complete and maintain a record of monthly med room audits with an AMAP/Med Clerk confirming all medications, treatments, and procedures have current orders and expired or discontinued items are disposed of per Agency policy.

Assumes responsibility for maintenance of medical records in accordance with program specific regulatory requirements and Agency policy. Reviews and insures medication administration records, intake and elimination records, and medical communication records are accurate and complete. The RN will provide verbal and written follow up to Supervisor and DSP, when documentation is inaccurate, incomplete, or omitted.

Ensures completion and updating of all nursing assessments, Care Plans, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual reports, and pharmacy reviews as required per State and Federal regulation and Agency Policy and Procedure.

Assist Interdisciplinary Team with writing medication administration goals/plans for service recipients as appropriate. Attend service recipients’ meetings as required by regulation/agency policy or upon invitation.

Participate in committee meetings as assigned.

Provides documentation of medical information and follow up on incident reports as required.

Residential Registered Nurse- Continued

It is the responsibility of the RN to determine which nursing procedures unlicensed DSP will be allowed to perform, and which DSP will be allowed to perform them. The RN assumes responsibility for determining if a nursing/medical task can be delegated depending upon the complexity of the task, the skill, experience and training of the staff, and the health conditions,

and health status of the service recipient. RNs will communicate regularly with Team Manager and Manager of Health Services on the status of the delegated task, if at any time, the RN determines the complexity of the task or the health status of the service recipient has changed making it unsafe to delegated the task, the RN will stop the delegation of the task. The RN will work with the Manager of Health Services to determine a safe and appropriate approach.

Assume responsibility for training, supervising, and evaluating DSPs on delegated nursing tasks and the provision of health care annually and as needed – these evaluations will be part of the DSP performance evaluation. In no case will an RN allow DSPs to perform a nursing procedure that is outside the scope of practice of an LPN.

Provide initial medication administration training to new employees within 90 days of employment as assigned. Carry out medication administration re-certification annually for assigned staff. Keep accurate records of needed training updates and work with Team Manager/Division Team Manager and Manager of Health Services to establish schedule.

Participate/instruct in Orientation and other training as assigned. Assist in establishing and monitoring infection prevention and control procedures throughout the agency.

Implement vaccination and TB screenings as needed.

Coordinate with Nursing Supervisor Manager of Health Services and other RNs to assure medical needs are being met at all residential facilities. Provide RN oversight to other programs as assigned. Assume Nurse-on-Call responsibilities as needed/scheduled.

Assist in formulation and writing of medical policies and procedures as assigned.

Carry out nursing philosophy and objectives of the Agency.

Adheres to agency standard of ethical behavior as outlined in the Corporate Compliance Program, the Code of Business Conduct and associated policies and guidelines, and all applicable laws and regulations.

Perform such other duties as assigned by the Team Manager and Manager of Health Services.

Adhere to the Personnel Policy established by the Board of Directors and the Policies and Procedures established by the Executive Director.

Qualifications:

Must be currently Registered NYS Licensed RN. Prefer at least one (1) year nursing experience.

Must be able to obtain OPWDD RN Orientation within 3-months of hire or as available through OPWDD.

Must be able to obtain and maintain OPWDD Diabetic Training, CPR, and SCIP-R as appropriate.

Physical ability to be on feet all day and perform lifting/positioning of consumers as required by responsibilities listed above.

Ability to provide technical expertise to paraprofessionals

Possess a valid driver’s license and access to reliable transportation.

Availability to assume Nurse-on-Call responsibilities on a rotating basis.

Job Description revised periodically to meet the needs of the program.

Residential Manager

Overview:

Under the direction and guidance of the Director of Residential Services (or Team Manager, if applicable), the Residential Manager is responsible for maintaining oversight of the day-to-day operations of the assigned site and ensuring staff are meeting the expectations of the program and Agency including dependability, respect, safety, and compassionate service provision to the individuals who Able2 serves.

Status: Exempt

Reports To: Team Manager/Director of Residential Services

Duties & Responsibilities:

Works to create and model a harmonious work environment.

Strives to promote the individual centered-valued outcomes of independence, inclusion, individualization and productivity.

Interviews applicants and makes recommendations for the hiring and firing of all assigned staff.

Assures that Performance Appraisals are completed in a timely fashion, and that corrective action, verbal, and written warnings occurs as warranted.

Organizes and coordinates the day-to-day implementation of individualized plans, assuring active treatment and consistent documentation. Assists when necessary.

Develops and maintains an on-going awareness of all regulations regarding the operation of the site, and assures staff’s follow through in implementing them.

Reviews and approves staffing schedules, assuring quality staffing to meet residents’ needs.

Ensures that the orientation and in-service education of all assigned staff is conducted and documented in the staff training record, which is kept at the site location.

Conducts monthly staff meetings and assures that minutes are kept.

Conducts regular meetings with Supervisors to discuss and plan for site needs.

Administers Agency and Resident Fund petty cash in accordance with Agency and OPWDD standards.

Reviews and approves all assigned staff’s time sheets, assuring compliance with Agency and DOL standards. Including PTO approval.

Assumes responsibility for Administrator on Call (AOC) on a rotating basis

Assures necessary follow through and documentation of program events, incidents, and accident reports, etc.

Conducts investigations into incidents (as defined by the Justice Center) as assigned.

Assures that Protocols, Policies and Procedures which affect the program are kept up to date and reviewed with staff and ensure staff understand the information being reviewed.

Assures that daily attendance records are kept and submitted to accounting as required.

Adheres to agency standard of ethical behavior as outlined in the Corporate Compliance Program, the Code of Business Conduct and associated policies and guidelines, and all applicable laws and regulations.

Performs such other duties as assigned by the Team Manager/Director of Residential Services.

Adheres to the Personnel Policy established by the Board of Directors and the Policies & Procedures established by the Executive Director.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Education or Human Services preferred.

Minimum of two (2) years supervisory experience and one (1) year experience with developmentally disabled.

Experience in administering programs which requires certification and/or licensure.

Must possess effective interpersonal skills, have exceptional verbal and written communication skills and the ability to handle multiple tasks and priorities.

Physical ability to be on feet all day and perform the lifting as needed.

Must be able to obtain and maintain OPWDD approved Medication Administration Certification, First Aid, CPR and SCIP-R as appropriate.

Must have flexible ability to work hours and assume on-call duties as assigned.

Must possess valid driver’s license and driving record acceptable to agency insurance carrier.

Job Description revised periodically to meet the needs of the program.

Residential Instructor

Overview:

Under the direction of the Residential Director, Program Managers, and Supervisors, the Residential Instructor is responsible for providing services to the individuals served by Able2, in a safe and compliant manner.

Status: Non-Exempt

Reports To: Site Supervisor and/or Site Manager

Duties & Responsibilities:

Assists, trains and supervises individual’s activities of daily living skills, including implementation of goals and behavior support plans. Documents progress and problems appropriately.

Reads/reviews electronic health record (and/or paper communication logs) at the start of each shift to maintain up to the moment knowledge of each person’s care needs.

Alerts appropriate staff of medical, behavioral and program plan concerns. Provides input into program planning through Supervisor, Manager, Planning Team or Coordinator.

Assists with showering and personal care of each person as assigned/scheduled. Assists with lifting or physically transferring individuals per plan.

Assists with purchasing (ensuring proper receipts are obtained), providing proper care, labeling and sorting of each person’s belongings. Ensures that belongings are identified and accounted for properly, e.g., adding/removing from inventory, labeling appropriately, etc.

Prepares, serves and stores foods in accordance with Agency Policies and Procedures. Follows menus, diet orders and meal guidelines provided by physician/dietitian. Participates in meals and encourages safe eating practices in accordance with Choking Prevention Guidelines.

Implements monthly recreation and activity schedules as assigned by the Supervisor. Assists with development of recreation events as needed.

Accompanies individuals into the community for activities, medical appointments, and other services in a safe manner. Helps individuals manage themselves in a positive manner when in the community.

Maintains residence in a safe and healthy condition. Responsible for setting up for activities, storing equipment properly, notifying supervisor of equipment needs, of broken equipment; regular cleaning of equipment; and overall cleanliness of residence.

Attends all monthly full staff meetings, IPP meetings, and scheduled training sessions as assigned.

Performs housekeeping duties listed in daily assignment sheet including proper cleaning of adaptive equipment.

Acts as Primary Contact Person for 1 – 3 individuals as assigned.

Handles emergency situations according to Agency/Facility Policies & Procedures. Submits incident reports as required.

If certified to pass medications- Prepares and administers medications to individuals as assigned. Assumes other medication/medical duties as assigned, e.g., first aid, medication/supply ordering, appointments, etc. Reports medication errors or medical needs properly, e.g., incident report, RN on call, etc.

Prepares and administers medications to individuals as assigned. Assumes other medication/medical duties as assigned, e.g., first aid, medication/supply ordering, appointments, etc. Reports medication errors or medical needs properly, e.g., incident report, RN on call, etc. If certified to drive agency vehicles- Drives agency vehicle to transport individuals to activities, medical appointments, and other services in a safe manner. Ensures pre-trip and post-trip checklists and driver documentation is maintained in accordance with policies and procedures. Ensures immediate reporting of any accidents, tickets or unsafe conditions related to vehicle operation and/or situations. Follows applicable laws whenever driving agency vehicles.

Drives agency vehicle to transport individuals to activities, medical appointments, and other services in a safe manner. Ensures pre-trip and post-trip checklists and driver documentation is maintained in accordance with policies and procedures. Ensures immediate reporting of any accidents, tickets or unsafe conditions related to vehicle operation and/or situations. Follows applicable laws whenever driving agency vehicles. Adheres to agency standard of ethical behavior as outlined in the Corporate Compliance Program, the Code of Business Conduct and associated policies and guidelines, and all applicable laws and regulations.

Performs such other duties as assigned by the Manager, Supervisor, Nurse or person in charge of the shift.

Adheres to the Personnel Policy established by the Board of Directors and the Policies & Procedures established by the Executive Director.

Qualifications:

Ability to read and write sufficiently to perform job duties.

An interest and desire to work with physically/mentally disabled people.

Demonstrate willingness to respond to the demands of a behavioral situation.

Ability to be on feet all day to perform the routine care needs associated with the individuals supported.

Ability to lift at least 50 lbs. to assist with transfers as required per the persons transfer and lifting plan.

Ability to perform SCIP-R (Strategies for Crisis Intervention and Prevention- Revised) per each individual’s program plan.

Ability to work varying shifts and adhere to agency Red Dot system to ensure minimum staffing requirements are met.

Must be able to obtain and maintain First Aid, CPR and SCIP-R as appropriate.

If certified to pass medications, must maintain annual recertification per the approved Medication Administration Certification process.

If certified to drive agency vehicles, must maintain a valid driver’s license and driving record acceptable to agency insurance carrier.

Job Description revised periodically to meet the needs of the program.