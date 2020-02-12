Employer Spotlight – March 2020 – The Arc of Chemung

MyTwinTiers.com presents Employers Spotlight, spotlighting the top employers in the Twin Tiers. Each month we will focus on a local business promoting their hiring needs and why should someone work for their company.

Benefits

The Arc of Chemung-Schuyler offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes medical, dental, and vision insurance; generous paid time off; retirement savings plan; training and career development opportunities. The well-being of our staff is an agency priority. Click here for a list of benefits.

We Provide Staff Development and Ongoing Training

One of the largest employers in Chemung County. we are an employer who is committed to supporting each and every staff member in growing and developing to his/her fullest potential. The Arc of Chemung-Schuyler recognizes the value of staff that is motivated by and committed to, a continual learning environment. So, whether a staff member is interested in enriching his/her current position, or looking for career advancement, The Arc of Chemung-Schuyler has development opportunities available. Examples include Tuition Reimbursement, In-service Training, External Training Opportunities Program, Corning Community College Educational Opportunities Program, Mentoring Program, Job Rotation, and Shadowing, just to name a few.

We Provide Staff with Modern Technology

Our staff have access to and receive training in the use of, effective and efficient electronic documentation, reporting, and communication tools. These are just a few of the technology we utilize:

, including high-speed internet access at all locations, iPads, and iPhones. Therap ®, a nationally recognized online software system for providers supporting people with developmental disabilities, allows for easy and secure access, and sharing of required reports, notes, and documentation.

We Use High-Quality Equipment

Minimal Lift Program – We have a variety of mechanical lifts that are professionally serviced to ensure optimum working order. The lifts provide a safe alternative to manually lifting people who need personal care assistance. Staff receive extensive training and are certified to use each piece of equipment.

Easy to Drive Vans – Our vans are readily available for assisting people with appointments, recreational outings, home visits, and related business travel.

We Provide 24/7 Staff Supports, where necessary

Our staff members always have direct access to a Registered Nurse and Administrator. These trained professionals are available to answer questions and provide staffing and supervisory supports when needed.