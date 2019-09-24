Employer Spotlight – October 2019 – Pathways

MyTwinTiers.com presents Employers Spotlight, spotlighting the top employers in the Twin Tiers. Each month we will focus on a local business promoting their hiring needs and why should someone work for their company.

Pathways, Inc. provides children, adults, and families with specialized programs and services in developmental disabilities, mental health, family support, traumatic brain injury, and child care. They hold themselves accountable for meeting the expressed needs of those they support and for offering them meaningful opportunities to develop their own capabilities.

Pathways, Inc. offers a wide variety of employment opportunities in clinical, administrative, and support areas. Full time, part time and relief positions are available, with excellent compensation and benefits.

Benefits Include

Medical Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Group Term Life and Accidental Death and Dismemberment Insurance

Long Term Disability

Supplemental Insurance

Employee Assistance Program

Employee Retirement Plan

Become a member at Corning Credit Union

Flexible Spending Account

Tuition Reimbursement

Employee Paid Time Off (PTO)

Employees may take time off from work for vacations, holidays, optional holidays, personal, and sick time.

Highlighted Jobs (Immediate Openings)

* IF HIRED FULL TIME FOR ONE OF THESE POSITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND DECEMBER 31ST YOU’LL RECEIVE A $1,000 SIGN-ON BONUS. PART TIME AND RELIEF POSITIONS RECEIVE A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS.

Residence Counselor

The Residence Counselor is responsible for the actual implementation of each individual’s Individualized Program Plan as determined by the individual and his/her Service Planning Team. This includes, but is not limited to; ongoing teaching/assisting with community integration, social and recreational activities, money management, transportation, behavioral needs and overall health and well being of the individual. The Residence Counselor meets regularly with the Shift Supervisor, QIDP, Residence Manager and confers with other members of the individual’s Service Planning Team to ensure services are appropriate and meet with expressed (or implied) needs, likes, and choices of the individual. Will respect each individual’s home, belongings, and Agency property.

Minimum Qualifications:

High School diploma or GED is preferred. Verbal and written communication skills are necessary in order to perform the essential functions of the position.

Prefer at least one year of experience in the field of Developmental Disabilities or related field of experience.

A valid driver’s license with driving record that meets insurability guidelines to operate Agency-owned vehicles

Children’s Care Manager

The Care Manager is responsible for the provision of care management services to children and/or adults enrolled in the Regional Health Homes. All work will be carried out in accordance with well-established protocols for the delivery of care management services.

Minimum Qualifications

It is required that candidates have either a Master’s or a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work, Psychology, or a related Human Service field.

Based on education level, a minimum of a 1-2 years of relevant experience is required in direct services, linkage to services, care coordination, health promotion, transitional care, and/or individual and family support.

A valid driver’s license with driving record that meets insurability guidelines to operate agency-owned vehicles.

Must meet the requirements of the School Age Care, Day Care, and/or Office of Children and Family Services Requirements regarding a State Central Register Clearance regarding history of abuse/maltreatment of children and Criminal History Background Check for criminal convictions.

Adult Care Manager

The Adult Care Manager is responsible for the provision of care management services to adults enrolled in the regional Health Homes. All work will be carried out in accordance with well-established protocols for the delivery of care management services.

Minimum Qualifications

It is required that candidates have either a Master’s or a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work, Psychology, Nursing, Rehabilitation, Education, Occupational or Physical Therapy, Recreation or recreational therapy, Counseling or a related Human Service field.

Based on education level, a minimum of a 1-2 years of relevant experience is required in direct services, linkage to services, care coordination, health promotion, transitional care, and/or individual and family support.

A valid driver’s license with driving record that meets insurability guidelines to operate agency-owned vehicles. Must meet the requirements of the School Age Care, Day Care, and/or Office of Children and Family Services Requirements regarding a State Central Register Clearance regarding history of abuse/maltreatment of children and Criminal History Background Check for criminal convictions

Clinical Therapist

The Clinical Therapist is responsible for conducting assessments, evaluation services, and diagnostic determinations. Provide individual, group, or family therapy to youths and families in their home. The Clinical Therapist will develop treatment plans as well as provided other necessary documentation. The Clinical Therapist will interface with local providers and provide linkages to other services as needed.

Minimum Requirements

Must be licensed by New York State and able to practice independently as a: Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Licensed Mental Health Counselor, Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, or Licensed Psychoanalyst. May also include individuals who are Licensed Masters Social Workers licensed to practice under supervision or direction of a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), a Licensed Psychologist, or a Psychiatrist.

At least two years of experience providing services to youth or adults with serious emotional disturbances. Experience in working within a multidisciplinary team and a working knowledge and understanding of mental health diagnoses is required. Assessment and evaluation experience is required.

Must clear the State Central Registry Clearance, Staff Exclusion List Clearance and OMH Criminal Background Check (CFTSS) for criminal convictions.