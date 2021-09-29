18 Sports: Waverly girl’s soccer shuts out Newfield, Printup reacts to WGI schedule

(WETM) – Waverly girl’s soccer took home a big win against Newfield on Wednesday night with a 3-0 shutout at Memorial Stadium. It was a big night for the Westbrooks and Kenedy and Adrianna Westbrook each contributed goals and assists on the night.

Watkins Glen girl’s soccer also won their match against SVEC 5-2 thanks to a hat trick from Abby Gibson. Skye Honrath also scored for Watkins Glen and Carly Arnold and Jennifer Gublo were credited with assists.

In local racing news, NASCAR announced that the Xfinity Series race will return to Watkins Glen International in 2022, but the Truck Series race would depart after one year. To hear from WGI President Michael Printup, click the link below.

In local college sports, Mansfield women’s soccer tied Millersville 1-1 and the Mounties field hockey team beat Mercyhurst 7-0.