ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the state championship before the state championship.

#1 Tioga (12-0) is ready to battle #2 Clymer-Sherman-Panama (11-0) this Friday at 3 pm at Cicero-North Syracuse High School in the New York State Class D Final Four. The Tigers are riding a 39-game win streak and show no signs of letting up.

Last week, Tioga cruised past Dolgeville 56-12 getting to this point. The Tigers have won back-to-back New York State Class D Championships. Come Friday, Tioga believes they have to be on the attack to win against a tough opponent.

“Their offense throws a lot at you, a lot of formations and a lot of plays out of it,” Tioga senior quarterback Caden Bellis said. “Trying to keep it simple on defense, just flying around. Make it work for us.”

Clymer-Sherman-Panama topped Canisteo-Greenwood 50-16 last week setting up a big time rematch with the Tigers.

Tioga head coach Nick Aiello, who’s guided Tioga to 11 Section IV Championships along with three New York State crowns (2022, 2021, 2015) feels that C-S-P is extremely talented. C-S-P won back-to-back state titles in 2019 and 2018 beating Tioga both years in the Class D state playoffs.

“They’re really well coached, they do a lot of unique things on offense to get you out of position and they’ve got the skilled players to go along with it,” Aiello said.

“And then defensively, they take a lot of pride in their defense and they fly around,” This is a complete team we’re facing and going to take a complete effort if we want the best chance,” added Aiello.

18 Sports will have a full recap on Friday night in a the #1 vs. #2 battle between the Tigers and Wolfpack.