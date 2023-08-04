ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer.

We go to Tioga County for our next big catch. Congratulations to 9-year-old Alexis Wilkinson who caught this 30 and a half pound carp in the Susquehanna River. Wilkinson has been hitting the water in search of a special fish just like this one.

If you’d like to showcase your big fish for the summer, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please include fish type, size and where it was caught. Best of luck this summer!