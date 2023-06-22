ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports begins its newest showcase segment as we hit the water.

Thursday, it was the debut of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer highlighting some of the best catches in fishing from the Twin Tiers region. Our first special catch comes from Canandaigua Lake with a young fisher who created his own first.

12-year-old Ayden Rupp caught his first-ever lake trout weighing five pounds. Rupp was able to secure the trout during a fishing tournament with the Finger Lakes Trolling Association. Congratulations to Ayden on this great catch as he embarks on the next step of his fishing journey in the Twin Tiers and beyond.

Email us your top fishing photos and we’ll showcase each on-air and online. Submit your name, the fish type, where it was caught and fish size to sports@wetmtv.com. Don’t miss out on 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer!