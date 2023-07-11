ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports continues its Big Fish Summer showcase.

Today, we head to Penn Yan for a special largemouth bass catch. Sayre’s Brian Peet caught this over six-pound largemouth bass in Penn Yan and captured one of the most solid-looking fish of the summer thus far. Peet, an avid fisherman, looks to continue his successful summer with more catches like this one.

If you have a special catch of the summer, email us at sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll showcase each fish on-air and online. Please include fish type, size, potential weight and the site where it was caught. Good luck fishing this summer!