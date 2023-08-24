ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We dive into the water with another special catch.

On this 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer, we’re proud to showcase 9-year-old Bryson Mastrantonio’s 45-inch muskie. Bryson caught this big fish out of Waneta Lake and weighs close to 40 pounds. This fish is one of the best we’ve seen all summer long on our segment. Congrats to Bryson on this unforgettable catch!

If you have a special fish you’d like to see submitted, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please include fish type, size and where it was caught. Good luck this summer!