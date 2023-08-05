ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer welcomes another big time catch.

Congratulations to Elmira’s Bud Baldwin for catching this smallmouth bass at the St. Lawrence River in Alexandria Bay. The bass is close to four pounds and it took Baldwin close to 10 minutes to reel in the fish. Baldwin is thrilled to catch this beauty of the water.

If you have a fish you’d like to submit, please email us at sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll showcase it on-air and online. Please included fish type, size and where it was caught. Good luck this summer!