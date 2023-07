ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer marches on with another big catch.

On this edition, we salute Brian “Buzz” Evans for the smallmouth bass he caught in Lake Ontario. The six-pound fish is one that Evans will celebrate for many years to come in the sport.

If you have a special fish that you’ve captured this summer, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please include fish type, size and where it was caught. Good luck in the water this summer and beyond!