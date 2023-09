ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We reveal our next big catch of the summer.

On this edition of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer we travel to Cayuga Lake for Karen Conklin’s big lake trout. Conklin caught this 30-inch fish which weighed in at 11 pounds. Karen hooked this beautiful fish this past Sunday.

If you have a standout fish you’d like to see showcased on-air and online, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please include fish type, size and where it was caught. Good luck on the water!