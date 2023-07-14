ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another big fish comes in on 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer.

On this edition, we salute Daemon Long’s smallmouth bass he caught at Keuka Lake. With the catch, Long finished in second place at the 43rd Annual Yates County Youth Fishing Derby. Congratulations to Long who continues to rise in the sport of fishing.

If you have a special catch from this summer, email us at sports@wetmv.com and we’ll showcase it on-air and online. Please include fish type, size and where it was caught. Good luck on the water in the Twin Tiers!