ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer is back.

On this special edition, we showcase an Elmira basketball standout and her special catch. Elmira’s Amarionah Dixon caught this 24-inch catfish at a private pond in Pine Valley on Labor Day. The fish weighs in at close to five pounds.

Dixon, an Elmira High School graduate and current guard on Tompkins-Cortland Community College women’s hoops, is hoping to catch more big fish in her career. If you have a fish you would like to see on-air and online, email us at sports@wetmtv.com.

Please include fish type, size and where it was caught. Good luck this summer!