ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – We take a special look at the next 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer catch.

This time, our segment takes us to North Carolina. Congrats to Griffin Malnoske for catching this dot fish on the pier in Avon. It’s the first fish in North Carolina for Malnoske, the Horseheads native, who continues to excel in the sport.

Griffin was thrilled for this catch after he’s caught several fish in the Twin Tiers.

If you have a special fish you’d like to see on-air and online, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please include fish type, size and where it was caught. Good luck this summer!