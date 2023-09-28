ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s the final 18 Sports Big Fish Summer photo of the season.

Our last picture is from Hannah Aspenwall who caught this 12-pound lake trout from Cayuga Lake. Hannah was able to capture this trout earlier in the week on the lake. This could potentially make the top five best of the entire season.

Next week, 18 Sports is proud to bring you a special contest to see who caught the best fish of the summer season. We will narrow down the best fish photos that we’ve received and you can vote to determine the ultimate winner.

Stay tuned to 18 Sports for more next week on the best big fish of the summer.