ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports brings you another big catch from the summer.

On this special segment of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer, we showcase John Szentesy’s big catfish. Szentesy, the head men’s basketball coach at Mansfield University, caught this 33-inch 20.83 pound catfish at Hamilton Lake in Wellsboro.

Out of his kayak, Szentesy hooked the fish and landed it roughly 30 minutes later using and eight-pound test line. Congrats to John on this special catch! The fish was safely released into the water.

If you have a fish you’d like to see showcased, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please include fish type, where it was caught, fish length and weight. Good luck this summer!