ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer.

On this newest edition of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer, Horseheads native Jordan Cook caught an awesome Smallmouth Bass on Keuka Lake. The 13-year old’s prize weighed in at 4 pounds and 8 ounces. Along with the catch, Jordan’s gained a great memory, fishing with his Pops. Congrats to Jordan on the great catch!

If you have a a special fish you’d like to see on-air or online, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please include fish type, size and where it was caught. Have a great summer on the water!