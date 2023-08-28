ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another special edition of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer.

We head to Keuka Lake to highlight Josh Mault’s smallmouth bass he captured. Mault reeled in this five-pound and 18-inch long bass that will surely go down as one of his best in his young career. Congrats to Mault who continues on our summer showcase of big fish caught in the region.

If you have a standout fish you’d like to see submitted, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please include fish type, size and where it was caught. Good luck this summer!