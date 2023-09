ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another special edition of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer is showcased.

On this segment, we congratulate 8-year-old Layla Holly for catching this lake trout at Cayuga Lake this summer. Layla caught this fish with her best friend, Gavin, on the charter boat at the lake.

