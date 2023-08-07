ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time for another edition of 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer.

This time, we head to the Chemung River with Nick White’s monster carp. White caught this 30-inch fish that weighs 15 pounds. It’s one of the best catches of White’s young fishing career. All summer long, we’ve showcased some of the best fish caught in the region. Without question, White’s certainly stands out.

If you have a a special fish you’d like to see on-air or online, email us at sports@wetmtv.com. Please include fish type, size and where it was caught. Have a great summer on the water!