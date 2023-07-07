ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 Sports’ Big Fish Summer returns Friday night.

Our next big catch takes us to Eldridge Park in Elmira. United States Air Force Veteran and Elmira native Paul Zerbe caught this big Carp in Eldridge Lake that’s nearly 40-inches long. In one of the largest fish of the summer, Zerbe was thrilled to bring this massive fish out of the water.

Zerbe is an avid fisherman who continues his love for the sport throughout the region. If you have a big fish that you’ve caught recently, email us at sports@wetmtv.com and we’ll make sure to showcase it on-air and online.

Please include fish type, size, weight and where the fish was caught. Good luck in the water!